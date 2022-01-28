Free flood resilience sessions launched for Aylesbury residents

Aylesbury residents are invited to participate in a free flood awareness session which will be running online next month.

Not-for-profit organisation, Community Impact Bucks, is running a community training session online and is inviting anyone from Aylesbury and its surrounding areas.

The event is aimed at residents from Aylesbury, Wendover and Weston Turville.

Community Impact Bucks

Taking place on February 9, within the training session guests will be advised on how to apply for flood grants.

It runs from 2:30pm to 4pm and won't solely focus on rain-related hazards, covering snowfall and utilities failures as well.

A spokesman for the event said: "Attendees will find out what community resilience means and what it could look like, how to develop an action plan, and also how to apply for a grant from the Heart of Bucks Flood Recovery and Awareness Fund which could be used for:

-"Capital items to replace those destroyed by flooding

-"Emergency repairs as a result of flood damage

-"Venue/room hire costs for relocating activities as a result of flooding

-"Community projects to prevent future flooding

-"Training for flood damage/prevention"