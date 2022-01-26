Free entry to Buckingham's historic gold coin exhibition for two evenings in half term

Buckingham Old Gaol will be offering free entry to its Richard III Half-Angel Exhibition on two evenings in February, 'to say a big thank you to the people of Buckingham'.

People can visit the exhibition free of charge between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday and Friday, February 24 and 25, during half term week.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee and biscuits.

The gold Half Angel coin

Pride of place in the exhibition goes to the rare and beautiful gold coin called a Half-Angel, which dates back to the reign of Richard III (1452-1485).

It was found within two miles of Buckingham by local metal detectorist Dave Bethell.

Old Gaol Museum trustee Mike Wisbach said: "Only seven Richard III Half-Angels exist.

"We are very lucky to have this local find - the only one of the seven to be on public display."

The exhibition in the courtyard

As well as the Half-Angel coin (which would have bought 40 gallons of ale back in the 1400s), visitors can see a complete suit of replica armour from the time of Richard III.

Mike said: "We are offering free entry to the exhibition to say a big thank you to the people of Buckingham for supporting the Old Gaol Museum over the years.

"The exhibition comes to an end on February 28, so it’s your last chance."

The exhibition is in the covered Old Exercise Yard of the Old Gaol building, accessed through the main door facing Buckingham market.

A suit of armour from the time of Richard III is also on display