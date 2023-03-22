News you can trust since 1832
Free entertainment on offer for Aylesbury street parties celebrating King’s Coronation

Communities can apply for an entertainer from the town council’s Coronation Entertainment Roadshow to visit their get-together

By Hannah Richardson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT

Are you organising a street party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III? Aylesbury Town Council is offering top-class entertainers to attend local street parties during the coronation bank holiday weekend in May - free of charge.

Residents within the parish of Aylesbury can apply for an entertainer from the town council’s Coronation Entertainment Roadshow to visit their community get-together to add some extra fun to their event.

Last year, the town council funded a roadshow to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and around 20 street parties in the parish of Aylesbury enjoyed the free entertainment.

Street entertainment for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A Radnor End resident said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed every single moment, as did us ‘big’ people. I think the laughter would have been heard far from Radnor End. The community spirit was electric - I have never known such a wonderful atmosphere and so much fun.”

This year, local entertainers will be available from noon to 6pm on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Visit the Aylesbury Town Council website for more information about the roadshow including an online form to apply for an entertainer, or call 01296 425678 if you would like to request a paper copy of the form. Applications close at 9am on Wednesday, April 5.

If you need help organising your street party, the town council has produced a Street Party Toolkit to help residents prepare to host the perfect street party.

Help your party go with a swing
Entertainers will attend your street party
