Free DofE places for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability in Aylesbury Vale

Buckinghamshire young peoples’ charity Action4Youth is providing free expedition places for young people with SEND to enable them to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award, thanks to a generous grant from the Buckinghamshire Community Foundation - Heart of Bucks.

As operators of the award in Bucks and Milton Keynes, Action4Youth provides expeditions to schools and clubs at all 3 levels of the award, which is designed to help develop young people for life and work.

Jenifer Cameron, CEO of Action4Youth explains: “DofE is a world leading youth development and achievement award but the cost of the expedition programme can make it prohibitive for some young people. As a charity our aim is to give ALL young people the opportunity to challenge themselves, work with others and discover new skills and experiences that help them to grow in confidence and achieve success.

“By offering free expeditions to those who may not otherwise be able to take part, we can support even more young people and enable them to take full advantage of the benefits, fun and rewarding experience of the DofE Award.”

The DofE Award is regarded highly by colleges, universities and employers and Action4Youth is working closely with schools and club leaders to ensure that no young person misses out on this opportunity.

For information on free places and the full 2019 Action4Youth expedition programme visit www.action4youth.org, call 0300 003 2334 or email DofE@action4youth