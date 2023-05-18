News you can trust since 1832
Free cycle training session on offer from Aylesbury housebuilder

Kingsbrook developer Barratt David Wilson North Thames hopes to encourage more families to switch from four wheels to two

By Hannah Richardson
Published 18th May 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
A range of sessions for adults and children are available to book online

Residents of Aylesbury’s Kingsbrook estate are invited to attend a free Cycle Training Day at The Kingsbrook Secondary School on Saturday, May 20.

A recent YouGov survey revealed that a fifth of kids are unable to ride a bike, due to a lack of training or accessibility to equipment.

To help combat this, Kingsbrook developer Barratt David Wilson Homes is inviting local residents to the free Cycle Training Day from 9.15am to 3.30pm on Saturday.

The event, led by training provider Spokes, will comprise various classes aimed at both adults and children to learn to ride and carry out basic bike maintenance inspections and repairs.

Sessions available include:

Adult Learn to Ride (9:15 to 10:00)

Children's Learn to Ride (09:15 to 10:00)

Basic Cycle Maintenance (09:45 to 10:45)

Children's Learn to Ride (10:15 to 11:00)

Adult Learn to Ride (10:15 to 11:00)

Adult Cycle Confidence (Including a ride to Aylesbury Station and back) (11:00 to 13:00)

Children's Skills Building (for children in school Years 3,4 or 5 who can ride) (playground based) (11:00 to 13:00)

Adult Confidence Building on Quiet Roads (13:30 to 15:30)

To register for a free place on the course, complete the online form here.

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to making our development and the surrounding area as safe as possible so have introduced integrated cycle paths here at Kingsbrook.

"We believe one of the best ways to make this space safer and aid more sustainable modes of transport is by encouraging residents to switch from four wheels to two.

"The safety session with Spokes on Saturday will be a fantastic opportunity for local children and adults to practice cycling safely on the roads, as well as how to look after their bikes when back at home, so we encourage as many people to sign up as possible.”

New homes on offer from Barratt David Wilson North Thames at Kingsbrook include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £247,500.

Related topics:KingsbrookResidentsAylesburyBarratt David Wilson Homes