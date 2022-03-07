Free bowling and go-karting event launched in Aylesbury for Neurodiversity Celebration Week

During Neurodiversity Celebration Week a free event has been organised for children and young people who have additional needs in Aylesbury.

On Tuesday 21 March, a free event at Rogue Leisure in Aylesbury has been set up for youngsters and their families.

Running from Monday March 21 to Sunday March 27, Neurodiversity Celebration Week aims to empower children and young adults who have learning differences to achieve their full potential.

Absolutely Together and Autism Bucks are holding an event to recognise Neurodivergent Celebration

The funday has been set up by Bucks-based charities Absolutely Together and Autism Bucks.

Absolutely Together, which provides leisure activity vouchers for children and young people who have additional needs, is providing free bowling and free use of the twin-seat go kart at Rogue Leisure for the day.

Go-kart users can have as much or as little control as they want as they navigate the course alongside an expert instructor.

Schools that cater for children who have special educational needs are invited to use the facilities at Rogue Leisure for free between 10am and 3pm that day.

Families who have children with disabilities can access the alleys and additional facilities for free from 4pm to 9pm.

Autism Bucks officials will be available through the day for schools and families to talk to.

The charity aims to ensure the voices of those with autism in the local community are heard.

Mat Read, Venue Manager at Rogue Leisure, said: “We’re always keen to support local charities and community groups by giving the venue to them to raise awareness, and we’re delighted to welcome Absolutely Together and Autism Bucks for their event.

"They each support some of the most vulnerable and socially isolated people in our local community and we look forward to welcoming children and young people who have learning differences to try something new, display their skills and have fun.”

Autism Bucks has an awareness project which can be viewed on YouTube, and also offers awareness and training resources to people with autism, as well as parents and carers.