Free activity and sports clubs launched for the Easter school break in Aylesbury and beyond

Three Aylesbury projects have been included in Bucks Council's official list of free Easter activity clubs offered to youngsters during the school break.

A coordinated effort between the council, local businesses, organisations and charities mean, kids can enjoy free events during the day, while they are away from school.

Bucks Council has picked a range of activities meaning there's clubs available for children in Reception, right up to older kids currently completing Year 11.

The scheme is back after last year's success

In Aylesbury, Total Insight Theatre is running a series of workshops aimed at children aged between five and 11, from Monday 11 to Thursday 14 April.

Kidz Zone Club is encouraging youngsters to try out its holiday club.

Activities will be based around two contrasting themes: 'Sports Starz’ and ‘Creative Starz’, separate free play activities will be available to the children as well.

Kidz Zone Club also runs from Monday 11 to Thursday 14 April, organisers have aimed the activities at children aged between four and 12.

ProFormance Pathways is looking for Aylesbury's next footballing superstar, it will be running a skills camp.

Participants get a medal if they have the stamina to last the full week, one budding athlete will receive a Player of the Week Trophy.

Running from The Mandeville School, the sports camp is aimed at children aged between four and 12, it runs from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 April.

A Bucks Council spokesman said: "Whether your child is interested in sport, photography, drama, music or something else, there is a holiday club for every age and interest.

"While some children and young people may be exploring a developing hobby, others may be able to try something new that they’ve not had the opportunity to try before."

The scheme named, Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, was organised by the council using funding provided by the Department for Education.

One non-negotiable for organisations seeking funding was the requirement that the children attending would receive benefits-related free school meals.

Each HAF club session includes a healthy hot meal, as well as the opportunity to develop new skills, grow in confidence and make new friends.

The full list of activities and clubs selected for the scheme can be found on the council's website here.

Advice from the council says, families should look to book their children's places as soon as they can.

The local authority is expecting take up to be high, but adds that new activities will be added between now and the Easter holidays.

Parents are advised to keep checking the HAF page to see what new events have been added to the fun slate.

Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “The Buckinghamshire HAF programme is a great opportunity for those eligible children and young people to nurture any existing interests or hobbies they have, or perhaps try something completely new. There is also a hot meal provided – all for free.

“There are holiday clubs running right across Buckinghamshire over Easter.