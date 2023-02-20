Frank Turner among final headliners confirmed for Towersey Festival 2023

Frank Turner has been confirmed as one of two final headliners for Towersey Festival 2023.

American acoustic rock band, Nickel Creek, were also confirmed as headliners this afternoon (20 February).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Towersey Festival is taking place at its new venue in Steeple Claydon for the second consecutive year, after decades of being based in Oxfordshire.

Frank Turner (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Already announced as headliners for this year’s extravaganza, which as always takes place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, are The Proclaimers, and The Divine Comedy.

Other artists confirmed for this year’s folk festival include: Thea Gilmore, Molotov Jukebox, Flook, The Young Un’s, and Rusty Shackle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turner is a hugely popular punk and folk singer hailing from Hampshire. He has released nine studio albums to date; his first being 2008’s Love Ire & Song and latest being the 2022 Official Albums Chart Number 1 FTHC.

The Proclaimers. 2 © COPYRIGHT PHOTO BY MURDO MACLEOD

He promises to bring songs which mix punchy vocals and sing along melodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nickel Creek are a Grammy award winning act who are returning to the live music scene after a 20-year hiatus.

The Platinum selling band comprise of mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins. They are credited with revolutionising bluegrass and folk in the early 2000s with their Poetic and plain-spoken hits.

As well as the music this year’s festival has announced a series of activities punters can enjoy including: Dance, Ceilidh, Circus and Theatre Shows, Storytelling, Outdoor Games, History & Ghost Walks, Fun Run, Forest School, Campfires, Craft Making and Music Jams.

As always camping facilities are available with a no litter/ community clean up initiative in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new venue at Claydon Estate boasts over 170 acres of parkland and walled gardens. It is owned and managed by the National Trust.

Festival organiser Joe Heap said: “I know how hard it is to put anything on in these times. Fifty-nine years ago my Grandad got a few mates together who