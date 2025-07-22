A charity in Buckinghamshire has confirmed it has safely relocated a donkey which endured severe neglect and a serious health scare.

After a social media appeal, the animal known affectionately as ‘Frank the Mule’ has been transported to the Horse Trust base in Speen, Princes Risborough.

A spokesperson for the equine charity said that Frank has known nothing but suffering in his short four years on the planet. Yesterday, the Friesian donkey was transported from Wales to the charity’s base to continue his recovery.

In Wales, Frank was found in what the charity has described as an appalling condition. A spokesperson said: “His most urgent medical issue, a shocking and painful mass, which was thought to have been likely caused by a botched and illegal castration attempt - or was potentially a tumour that had become dangerously infected. The nature of the injury and/ mass was deeply distressing and must have been causing him excruciating pain.”

Frank the Mule is now living safely in Bucks.

A stranger located the injured crossbreed and his road to recovery was kickstarted by Communities For Horses in Swansea. He received treatment at Cotts Equine Hospital in Wales where he was given urgent pain relief and antibiotics. The Horse Trust also confirmed that he underwent surgery so that the mass could be removed. A spokesperson added: “In the end the surgeon found he had two Sarcoids in that site and a third on his face, so these were removed.”

It has been revealed that a second infection is responding well to antibiotics and the threat of a cancer that may have spread has been alleviated. The Horse Trust cautions that if it had been such a cancer, Frank would have had to be euthanised. Sarcoids, a type of skin tumour, can return or spread - and for Frank, ongoing veterinary vigilance will be essential.

The charity adds that despite his painful past, Frank has responded to kindness with gentleness. He has bright white scars from inappropriate tethering - likely inflicted when he was very young - and overgrown hooves, both are signs of prolonged neglect. And yet, he remains trusting,

resilient, and affectionate.

Jeanette Allen, CEO of The Horse Trust, said: “Frank’s story is one of the most heartbreaking we’ve encountered in recent years. No animal

should ever suffer as he has. He had us all extremely stressed waiting to hear if he had made it through surgery and to find out what the surgeon had discovered. It was awful knowing during that time we might lose him before we even got to meet him. We’re so grateful to everyone who has already supported young Frank’s journey and been part of his story so far. At only four years old, he needed to be given the lifesaving chance of treatment and the guarantee of a safe home afterwards. Thanks to our wonderful donors, we can do that.”

To facilitate Frank’s transfer an emergency appeal was set up by the Bucks-based charity. The Horse Trust has revealed that £6,500 has been raised to support the animal, but the charity is seeking £20,000 to cover the long-term care Frank will need going forward.