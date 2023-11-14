Foxy bling-go! Bucks Goat Centre resident becomes an influencer as firms line up to offer him treats
Jasper came to live at the attraction earlier this year, and initially struggled to eat a normal diet due to his previous life, where he lived in someone's home.
At the time keeper Adam Lofty found that Jasper really loved the Barking Bakery's Woofin selection, and used the treats to help coax the fox onto normal food.
The story gained media attention, and since then other brands are keen to work with Jasper, offering him treats and toys in exchange for social media posts.
Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: "It's been so funny but Jasper really has been a hit, both with visitors and brands who want to work with him.
"It's actually a really nice thing, as it helps to keep costs down at the farm, and Jasper absolutely loves getting his presents. If any more brands would like to get in touch with Jasper please do, it's been such a fun thing."
Jasper is an all white fox, and his ancestors were rescued from the fur trade. He lives at the Goat Centre in a specially built enclosure where visitors can learn about the plight of fur trade foxes, and see the beautiful animal up close.
Ruth added: "It took Jasper a little while to build up his confidence as he did have a very different life before coming to us, but now he is so happy, and loves to see visitors. It's been a wonderful process seeing him blossom."
An encounter with Jasper is one of the special gift options available at the Bucks Goat Centre, to find out more go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website