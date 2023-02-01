Four-year-old scales highest peaks in England and Wales a week apart
In the summer, the family hope to add Ben Nevis to their list
An intrepid youngster from Botolph Claydon has scaled the highest peaks in England and Wales – at the tender age of four.
Lecien Burgess, who is in Reception class at East Claydon School, climbed Snowdon in Wales and Scafell Pike in Cumbria within a week of each other.
Mum Olivia said: “I am so, so proud of Lecien for this huge achievement. She’s blown us away with how well she did.”
Both Olivia and dad Chaz are keen walkers, climbers and campers who have taken Lecien along with them from a very young age
Olivia said: “Leci has always walked, she has always had to come, in a carrier, a buggy or on her legs, whether sunshine, rain or snow.
“We had previously tried to summit Snowdon in 2021 whilst taking a short break in Wales, but only managed half way due to a snow storm coming in – it was just too dangerous.
"Leci continued to ask when we could try to reach the top. So we finally just decided to go for it.”
The family left home at 4am on Saturday, January 21, and arrived in Llanberis at around 9am, climbing to the summit and back in seven hours.
Olivia said: “The mountain paths were completely different compared to in the summer months, and the snow started pretty early on. .
"We met some lovely people on the way up, encouraging Leci with ‘well dones’ and astonished she was only four years old. Chaz and I were so proud of her, we may of had a tear or two – it was amazing.”
But Lecien already had her sights set on England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike.
On Friday, January 27, the family drove to the Lake District, arriving at the National Trust campsite at Wasdale at 11pm, making it to the top of Scafell Pike and back the following day in eight hours.
Olivia said: “This was a lot tougher and the weather wasn’t so great. But we did it.”
Now Lecien wants to climb Scotland’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis.
Olivia said: “For now, I need a bit of a rest, but hopefully in the summer we will get to Scotland and attempt the highest mountain in the UK.”