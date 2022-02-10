Four people require medical assistance after three-vehicle collision near Aylesbury

Four people required medical treatment after a three-vehicle collision near Aylesbury, yesterday (9 February).

Three men and a woman received help from South Central Ambulance paramedics, after crashing on Aylesbury Road in Haddenham.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service responders were called to the scene at 1:50pm, three fire engines were sent to the collision.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Two of the men and the woman were able to get out of their cars without additional support, one man was rescued by the firefighters.

They used specialist equipment to break the man out of his car.

A Thames Valley Police officer was also on hand to make the area safe.

One day earlier the Bucks fire service was called out to deal with a burning log basket.

At a home in Portway Road, Stone, a basket was left too close to a log burner and was set alight.

By the time two fire engines arrived on the scene, the flames had already gone out.

Firefighters used ventilation devices to clear the smoke.