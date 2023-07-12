Four lorries destroyed in blaze at depot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard

A night-time blaze at a village depot near Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard completely destroyed four lorries.

The fire took hold at a commercial unit on the B4032, Stewkley Road, Soulbury, at about 12.25am on Sunday, July 9.

Two fire engines and crews from West Ashland, one from Bedfordshire, and one from Broughton attended the scene, along with two officers. Four lorries were well alight when they arrived. Thames Valley Police also attended.

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, six sets of breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the blaze. The lorries were all 100 per cent damaged by fire.

