Four generations celebrate Buckingham care home resident’s 100th birthday

As the nation marked the coronation of the new King and Queen, another joyful occasion was also being celebrated at Clarendon House care home in Buckingham.

Audrey Brown’s 100th birthday on May 8 coincided with the coronation bank holiday weekend, adding an extra touch of grandeur to the festivities.

The joyful occasion began with a family tea reception in the private dining room, followed by a lively party in Thompson's Bar & Bistro. Residents, staff, and four generations of Audrey’s family gathered to celebrate.Audrey's grandson, Toby, delivered a heartfelt speech where he described Audrey as a symbol of tradition, honour, and elegance, and spoke about her kind and supportive nature.

Audrey receives her card from the newly crowned King and Queen

He encouraged everyone to carry forward Audrey's infectious smile and unwavering support for others, believing that doing so would make the world a better place.

Audrey's life story is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Growing up on a farm, she helped with haymaking. At the age of 17, she married a Halifax bomber pilot, who tragically lost his life before Audrey turned 21.

Later, Audrey married haulage contractor Pentus Brown, and worked as his secretary. The couple eventually purchased a farm, where they raised and exhibited prize-winning pedigree Hereford cattle and Audrey was able to indulge her hobby of cultivating remarkable vegetables.

According to Audrey, the secret to reaching her remarkable age lies in embracing fresh air, hard work, healthy eating, and occasionally indulging in a gin and tonic.

Audrey Brown opens her card from the King and Queen

Nichola Dent, quality and staff development manager at Clarendon House, said: "Audrey has witnessed a myriad of tragedies, adversities, and celebrations throughout her lifetime. It was an absolute honour for Clarendon House to be part of this extraordinary day.

"Audrey's 100th birthday holds tremendous significance as she is our first centenarian and the first resident to receive a 100th birthday message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Audrey was absolutely over the moon upon receiving a birthday card from our newly crowned King and Queen.

“At Clarendon House, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting residents in leading fulfilling lives, and celebrating special occasions plays an integral role in achieving this objective."

100th birthday celebrations for Audrey