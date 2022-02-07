Four-bedroom character home in the heart of Buckingham could be yours for £500,000

This four-bedroom home right in the centre of Buckingham could be yours for half a million pounds.

The beautifully presented Grade II-listed property with many charming period features including sash windows and oak beams is listed for sale on Zoopla, with a guide price of £500,000.

The front door leads to a welcoming entrance hall with stairs to the first floor .

The living room has a large sash window to the front, and the dining area is separated by natural solid oak beams.

The kitchen has a range of wooden units with solid wood work surfaces, a built-in oven and ceramic hob, and a rear lobby leads to the rear garden.

From the dining area, stairs lead down to the amazing cellar, currently being used as a separate living area/games room, leading to the study.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.

A further two bedrooms with exposed beams can be found on the top floor, along with a family shower room.

Outside, the rear garden has a patio area stepping up to a slated area, with a gate to two parking spaces.

This property is offered for sale by Alexander & Co, Winslow.

