Four-bed home with enormous garden and stunning views goes on the market in village near Aylesbury

The detached property on the High Street is listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £895,000.

The house is set back from the main road by an access lane. As you enter through the front door you have steps down to the ground floor and a few steps up to the first floor.

On the ground floor, there is a large lounge (estimate 30ft) with a fireplace with a woodburning stove, windows on three aspects with French doors leading to a spacious conservatory with patio doors opening into the garden.

There is also a large kitchen breakfast room, a utility area with French doors leading out on to the patio and a stunning 200ft southwest-facing landscaped garden.

On the first floor, there is a good-sized landing with loft access, a family bathroom, two good-sized double bedrooms, a large single and master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.Outside to the rear, there is a large patio, perfect for alfresco dining, and a southwest-facing landscaped and established rear garden offering stunning views over to the Chiltern Hills and surrounding countryside. Halfway down the garden, there are other patio areas, a greenhouse and a pond. The garden is surrounded by a privet hedge and brick wall.

The property, which is offered for sale by Alexander & Co, has parking for four cars.

The kitchen with range cooker

The conservatory with wonderful views

The dining area

Views over the Chilterns