Four Aylesbury roads included in full list of planned works announced by council for next week

Traffic calming measures will be in place on four Aylesbury roads next week Bucks Council confirmed this morning (20 January).

Within the full list of planned road improvement works in Bucks are four Aylesbury routes.

This includes a new project on the A413 by Buckingham Road expected to last for three days.

Four Aylesbury routes will be affected by planning maintenance work this week

And dropped kerb installations scheduled in Ambleside which is predicted to go on for eight days.

Here is the full list of works planned by the council, as always some work is weather dependent and subject to change at short notice:

'Failed Road' Schemes

-Risborough Road, Aston Sandford (Monday 16 January to Thursday 26 January)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5:30pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Stewkley Road, Cublington (Monday 23 January to Wednesday 1 February)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5:30pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

-Studley Road, Cublington (Friday 27 January to Friday 3 February)

Resurfacing works using recycled material using a road closure in operation between 8am and 5:30pm with the closure in place overnight and weekends.

Footway Improvement Works

-Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Tuesday 31 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Vicarage Lane, Steeple Claydon (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Community Board Works

-Blackpond Lane, High Wycombe – From Seren Place to Hawthorn Lane (Monday 9 January to Friday 3 February)

Installing a new footway using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-Hillview Road, High Wycombe (Monday 23 January to Friday 27 January)

Installing bollards on the triangle grass verge island using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

-Ambleside, Aylesbury (Monday 23 January to Tuesday 31 January)

Installing dropped kerbs using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Network Safety Works

-Woodside Road/Chiltern Avenue, Amersham (Monday 23 January to Friday 3 February)

Upgrading pedestrian crossing point, installing new signage and lining works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-New Street, Aylesbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to Lucky Lane (Monday 23 January to Wednesday 25 January)

High friction surfacing and lining works using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Safety Barrier Repair Works

-A41 Bicester Road, Grendon Underwood – With the junction of The Broadway (Monday 23 January to Friday 17 February)

Safety barrier repair works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs)

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury