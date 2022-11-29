Former soldier retrains for new role as site manager at development in Aylesbury

A former infantryman has embarked on a new career as site manager at an Aylesbury housing development, after retraining through the Barratt Homes Armed Forces Transition Programme.

Robert Cox, aged 30, served for seven years at home and abroad as a section commander in 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, before opting for a career change last year.

He is now a fully trained site manager at Barratt North Thames’ Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury.

Site manager Robert Cox at the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury

Robert said: “Since starting the programme last year, I have been able to experience a wide variety of positions and challenges which have been so different to my previous role as an infanteer.

“There are certainly skills I learnt in the Armed Forces that I have been able to transfer to the work required of the apprenticeship. Mainly the leadership qualities I developed - these really help with the day-to-day pressures and difficulties of managing a site effectively.

"I have come away from the Army having refined my organisational skills, due to spending large periods of time abroad and coping with a great deal of pressure through the nature of the work.

"Both have come in handy in the construction industry, given its fast-paced nature and the need to be reactive to markets, supply levels and demand from customers.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt North Thames, said: “This scheme is very important to us because it gives first-hand support to veterans who have left the Armed Forces.

"As Robert has demonstrated at Lavender Grange & Kingsbrook developments, our Armed Forces personnel work incredibly well under pressure whilst maintaining the high standards that were expected of them in their previous roles.

"They have a diverse range of transferable skills that are key attributes for top site managers and can learn very quickly, adapting their already-developed experience to fit their new role as a site or project manager.