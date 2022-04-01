Former Mayor of Milton Keynes appointed as High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire

A Declaration Ceremony was held at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, on Friday (1/4), with Serene Taylor appointed as the Under Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, and George Anson appointed as the Deputy Under Sheriff.

The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant The Countess Howe, past High Sheriffs of Buckinghamshire from the last 20 years, Mayors from across Buckinghamshire, Judges, Magistrates and many guests.

The Ceremony began with a welcome from His Honour, Judge Hughes. A bidding prayer was read by The High Sheriff’s Chaplains, the Rev Andrew Pritchard-Keens and the Rev Edson Dube, and Soprano Emily Haig performed the National Anthem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Milton Keynes mayor Debbie Brock

Debbie said: “It’s an honour to have been appointed The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, I look forward to giving my service in support of the peace and well-being of our county.”

Debbie Brock succeeds the outgoing High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, George Anson, and will be in the post for 12 months. Of his year in office Mr Anson said: “Being the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire has opened my eyes to the tremendous contribution made to our community by essential service providers and volunteer organisations. I cannot thank you all enough for making my Shrieval year very special.”

The Office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office in the UK, after the Crown. The High Sheriff is appointed personally by The Queen at the Pricking Ceremony held in March each year and the origins of the Office date back to Saxon times.

Today there are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales.

Debbie added: “Like many of my predecessors, I am keen to support initiatives that help to build stronger communities as well as those that prevent crime and reoffending, and I am also keen to understand the ways in which victims of crime are supported.