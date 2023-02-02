Former Eastenders star Shaun Williamson brings Barrioke to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

A beloved former Eastenders actor is bringing his singalong show to Aylesbury later this month.

Shaun Williamson is performing Barrioke at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Friday 24 February.

Best known for playing Barry in Eastenders, and also for hilariously sending himself up on Extras, Shaun is offering karaoke with a twist.

Shaun in action, photo from Emanuel Tulan

Guests have a rare chance to end up on stage with one of the most beloved UK performers.

There are icons of the silver screen, there are Oscar winners, Bafta winners and Golden Globe winners, but there is no person better to sing with on stage.

Shaun’s latest endeavour has been taken across the country and proved hugely popular at festivals.

Barrioke, photo from Emanuel Tulan

With his usual trademark warmth and teasing banter, Shaun welcomes up accompanying participants onto the stage to create a riotous, joyous moment.

Barrioke is in partnership with SINGA Karaoke, organisers of the World Karaoke Championships and pioneers of the streamed Karaoke revolution.

As well as being an accomplished stage actor and the man one of the best known television stars in recent British history, Shaun is also a keen quizer and has competed in national competitions.

Amazingly he left Eastenders all the way back in 2004.

