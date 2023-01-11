Former Coronation Street star thrilled at performing 'iconic' show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

An actor who appeared in nearly 400 Coronation Street episodes is thrilled to be performing in Aylesbury later this month.

Nigel Pivaro who played Terry Duckworth on the beloved show is part of the latest production of The Commitments.

A new version of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 30 September and runs till 4 February.

Nigel Pivaro - photo from Rocco Redondo

Nigel who has not appeared in a live theatre role in 20 years said he is thrilled to be performing The Commitments UK tour, he said: enthusing:“What’s not to love about it?

"It’s such an iconic show and I’ve always loved the story and the music. It means I get to spend nine months going up and down the country, and I’ll get to stretch my acting muscles again on stage.

“In a way, it’s heralding the fact that I’m back in the business.”

A previous production of The Commitments, photo from Johan Persson

Since leaving Coronation Street in 2012, Nigel has worked mainly as a journalist.

Before The Commitments UK tour, Nigel had last appeared on stage when he toured with fellow former EastEnders star John Altman in Bouncers.

Nigel added: “When it came along it felt like a golden opportunity, but then of course it was postponed because of Covid, then last year it was postponed again. But here we are now at the starting point, tantalisingly close, and I’m really excited about it.”

In the show he plays Da, the father of aspiring Irish music manager Jimmy Rabitte.

The play which has also been immortalised in a cult 1991 film, revolves around working-class Jimmy’s bid to transform a bunch of amateur musicians into

Dublin’s finest-ever soul band, much to his father’s dismay.

“Da provides the dramatic tension,” Nigel says of his character. “There’s lots of friction between Jimmy and the members of the band, but the constant tension in the narrative is between him and his Da. The latter thinks his music is a load of rubbish because it’s not Elvis, basically. As far as he’s concerned, if it’s not Elvis then it’s no good.”