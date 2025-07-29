Former Bucks resident Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed including date, time and procession route

The funeral plans for music legend, and former Buckinghamshire resident, Ozzy Osbourne, have been revealed - and fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye.

The music world has been in mourning after the Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at the age of 76. Ozzy was considered a legend of music, having pioneered the heavy metal genre with Black Sabbath and earning himself the nicknames ‘godfather of heavy metal’ and ‘Prince of Darkness’.

His death came only around a fortnight after he performed on stage for the final time at the Back To the Beginning show at Villa Park. The charity event featured Black Sabbath’s last ever performance with all original members, with other bands such as Metallica, Pantera and Guns N’ Roses also performing at the event.

Ozzy will be given a hero’s send-off in his hometown of Birmingham. Zafar Iqbal, Lord Mayor of Birmingham, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game in 2022

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

When is Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral?

Ozzy’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, July 30 in his hometown of Birmingham. His cortege will travel through the city centre from 1pm, giving fans of the heavy metal legend an opportunity to say goodbye for the final time.

Where will Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral cortege travel?

The funeral procession will set off from Broad Street in Birmingham city centre at 1pm and make its way to Black Sabbath bridge, where thousands of tributes to the late musician have been left by fans in the past week. Members of his family, including wife Sharon and their children Kelly, Jack and Aimee, are expected to view the tributes as part of the procession.

Birmingham City Council said that large crowds are expected during the procession, with Broad Street closed from 7am. Buses and trams will also be diverted during this time and stewards will be on hand to assist with the crowds.

For those who are not able to attend in person, a livestream of the Black Sabbath Bridge has been set up, with live footage of tributes being laid.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne spent their last years together living in the historical Welders House mansion based in Jordans, and relocated back there in recent years after it underwent a renovation, including a recording studio.

Sharon said the move back to Bucks was because the ‘UK has always been and felt like home’ and particularly their quiet existence on the vast land of their Jordans estate near Beaconsfield and the Chalfonts.