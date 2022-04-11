Former Bucks Herald village correspondent celebrates Golden Wedding Anniversary

Christina Jeffery was the Haddenham village news correspondent for the Bucks Herald from September 1995 to November 2021, before taking a well-earned retirement.

Christina, aged 73, and her husband Peter, 78, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Friday, April 15.

Originally both from London, Christina and Peter moved to Churchway, in Haddenham, shortly after their wedding at Wallington Congregational Church in 1972 – and have been in the village ever since.

Christina and Peter Jeffery at their wedding in 1972

Over the years both Christina and Peter have taken part in many different aspects of village life, including U3A, Haddenham Village Society, Horticultural Society and parish council meetings.

Christina still contributes to the Haddenham Chronicles and to the research into Haddenham street names.

Christina and Peter are marking the occasion with a homemade afternoon tea with their three daughters and other family members.