Former Buckingham teacher’s London to Paris cycle challenge in friend's memory

A former Royal Latin School teacher is cycling from London to Paris in memory of his friend, who died from motor neurone disease.

Clive Martin will set off on the ride, to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, on Sunday, June 4.

Launched by former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir OBE, who died last year after suffering with MND, the foundation aims to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this as yet incurable disease.

Chris Matthews completing the London to Paris ride in 2012

Clive is cycling in memory of his good friend, Chris Matthews, whom he first met playing rugby over 40 years ago, and who sadly passed away on April 27.

Chris and Clive met at Buckingham Rugby Club. Chris later became a member of Stowe Golf Club, playing regularly until he had to curtail his activity to look after his wife Jan, who had MS.

Unfortunately, in around 2020 Chris became ill himself, and eventually in December 2022 he received the devastating news that he had motor neurone disease.In 2012, Chris cycled from London to Paris to raise money for MS, so when he gave his bike to Clive, his friend decided he would use it to take on the same challenge in support of MND research.

Clive has been in training since January for the ride, which he will be undertaking along with his son Lloyd, a former RLS student, and Lloyd’s father-in-law, Steve Carden.

Clive will be riding Chris's bike for the London to Paris cycle

Clive said: “Unfortunately, Chris will not get to see our effort but I take a lot of comfort from the boost he appeared to get from being involved in the planning of this project. Using his bicycle for the journey will be a constant reminder of the reason for doing this challenge.“Chris was a very popular man and he and I have been overwhelmed by the response to our fundraising, particularly from past players at Buckingham RFC and Stowe Golf Club.