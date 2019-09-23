Former Aylesbury High School pupil wins bronze medal at road cycling world championships in team event

A former Aylesbury High School pupil has won a bronze medal for Great Britain at the World Road Cycling Championships in Yorkshire.

Anna Henderson, 20, from Edlesborough, near Leighton Buzzard, was part of the bronze medal winning team in the mixed team time trial relay yesterday (Sunday).

Anna Henderson (right) with her GB team-mate Joscelin Lowden immediately after the race

This event was being staged at world level for the first time and saw a team of three male riders complete a course around Harrogate, Yorkshire, before a team of three female riders raced immediately after them with their times added together to decide the final standings.

Great Britain went out early in the event and were sat in the winners chairs for more than an hour after setting the early time to beat.

Eventually the British six's time was bettered by Germany, who took silver, and Netherlands, who won the gold medal.

Aylesbury High tweeted their congratulations saying: "Well done to AHS old girl Anna - who achieved a bronze medal with GB cycling."

Anna was a pupil at the school from 2010 to 2017 and her PE teacher Ali Arber said: "Anna was an accomplished sports star at AHS and it is no surprise she is enjoying success at such an elite level.

"Whilst at AHS she was on the GB ski team, a regional swimmer and hockey player and she was a regular in our athletics and netball teams at national championships."

The full GB line-up that took bronze yesterday was Anna, Lauren Dolan, Joscelin Lowden, John Archibald, Daniel Bigham and Harry Tanfield.