Forgotten to register to vote? Don't worry help is at hand in Aylesbury Vale

Have you forgotten to register to vote? Well fear not, you are not alone and help is at hand...

Electoral canvass staff will be out and about over the next few weeks, visiting properties that have yet to respond to the electoral canvass.

All properties in Aylesbury Vale received a ‘household enquiry form’ during the summer and a reminder in September, but around 9,500 responses remain outstanding.

Residents are required by law to confirm or update the details of anyone at their address who is eligible to vote in the UK.

The forms are pre-printed with the names of the occupants currently registered to vote at each address. A response is required, either to update their details if there are any changes, or to confirm that the information is still the same.

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to respond. Across Great Britain, only 40% of people who have lived at an address for less than one year will be registered, compared to 94% of people who have been at their property for more than sixteen years.

Jo Hart, AVDC electoral services manager, said: “Although the electoral canvass response rate to date has been encouraging, nearly 12% of homes in the Vale have yet to respond.

"We have to take a number of prescribed steps to follow up on non-responding properties, and those households that have not responded have to be personally visited. This is an expensive exercise, and we’re therefore urging residents to help us save money by responding ASAP.”

Residents can respond quickly online using a unique two-part security code which is printed on the form. The online process also allows people to add the names of any new occupants as well as remove names of those who no longer live at the address, or request a postal application.

For further information, visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/canvass or call 01296 585701