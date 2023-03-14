Food glorious food at Buckingham’s ninth annual celebration of local fare

A record 1,500 people visited Buckingham Community Centre for the town's ninth annual Food Fair on Saturday, March 11.

Visitors tried and tasted some of the best food and drink local traders had to offer, while hundreds more bought delicious hot food from the many food trucks positioned around the building.

Most of the food traders were from within a 30-mile radius of the town, and Buckingham’s own WI served up teas, coffees and freshly made cakes and savoury treats.

Young customers enjoy some of the street food on offer

The event also celebrated all the restaurants and venues in Buckingham, with hundreds of updated Foodie Buckingham maps given out, highlighting all the various food venues in the parish of Buckingham, and visitors again had the chance to vote for their favourite dish from a Buckingham eatery at the Buckingham’s Favourite Dish stall.

The 500th and 1,000th person through the doors received prizes of a Buckingham mug and a voucher for Prego, the winner of last year’s Buckingham’s Favourite Dish Competition.

Trials for Buckingham’s new Town Crier took place at the flagpole outside the community centre at noon, and details of the new Town Crier will be announced soon.

Lead councillor for the event, Fran Davies, said: “I am really pleased to see so many people, fantastic stalls old and new and the lovely WI at the 2023 Buckingham Town Council Food Fair.

Brockleby's Pies was among the stallholders

"Another hugely successful event, and thanks must go to the town council staff for pulling it all together.”

A range of street food vans were outside the community centre