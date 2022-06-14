Follow the Art Trail as artists throw open their studios in Buckingham and Winslow

Jill Blakey is just one of the 48 artists who are taking part in the open studios event, which takes place at 11 venues across the area from June 11 to 26.

Jill, aged 36, who specialises in big, vibrant canvases using acrylic, spray paints and inks, will be exhibiting a range of her original abstracts in her studio.

The mum of two small children had only dabbled in art before lockdown, but during Covid her artistic career took off and she is now selling her work internationally.

She said: “It is my first time doing this event so I'd love to have as many people visiting as possible.”

Three other artists will be exhibiting their work n Padbury’s Old Chapel.

Other stops on the Art Trail include The Woolpack, on Well Street, Buckingham, where nine Buckingham artists will be exhibiting their work.

In Winslow, seven artists are holding an exhibition in the council offices on the High Street, while printmaker Laura Boswell is opening her studio on the Great Horwood Road and silversmith and jeweller James Dougall can be visited on Market Square.

Gawcott Church is hosting an exhibition by 11 artists, and glass artist Tlws Johnson is opening her workshop.

Other venues include Cathy Read Art in Tingewick, Corzo & Wood handmade silver jewellery in Claydon Courtyard, and Botolph Claydon Village Hall, which hosts an exhibition of work by 12 artists belonging to The Botolph Group.