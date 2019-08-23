Focus groups in Aylesbury and Buckingham give you the chance to have your say on the new look for the new council

Focus groups are taking place in Buckingham and Aylesbury giving residents the chance to have their say on the logo, colours and style the new Buckinghamshire Council should adopt.

As part of the move from multiple district councils to a single unitary authority, a new visual style will be coming to buildings and buses across Bucks and the council’s new look website.

Residents are being invited to give their input on how the new council should look through focus groups which are being set up across the area.

The Aylesbury group takes place on Thursday August 29 between 6pm and 7pm at the exhibition suite in the Old County Offices on Market Square.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham focus group takes place on Tuesday September 3 between 6pm and 7pm at the town library on Verney Close.

A joint council statement said: “We’re looking for people from all walks of life – all we ask is that you live in Bucks.

“We are not looking for branding or design geniuses, we just want a range of local people to tell us what they think, and help shape how our new council will look for the future.”

If you would like to join the Buckingham focus group please e-mail Beth at brandfocus@buckscc.gov.uk with a few details about yourself.

Everyone who takes part in one of the groups will receive a £25 shopping voucher.

Other groups are meeting in Wycombe, Denham and Amersham.