Fly-tipper caught twice on camera fined for dumping waste in Bucks

Council surveillance cameras also caught the same criminal in the act on another occasion at a different location.

Claude Kieran Baylis Carty, aged 31, of Rignall Road, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to two offences of illegal dumping when he appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 10.

The court heard that on two occasions, Monday June 14 2021 and Monday June 28 2021, green waste was found dumped at two separate locations in Bucks.

The vehicle was caught on CCTV

Buckinghamshire Council’s enforcement team carries out regular surveillance at locations that are heavily blighted with fly-tipping.

Keen-eyed members of the public can also provide video evidence they capture of fly-tipping taking place.

On this occasion, the Bucks surveillance camera recorded the suspect’s vehicle arriving in the daytime and the driver was filmed fly-tipping waste on to the ground.

Enforcement officers were also provided with private CCTV showing the same man and vehicle dumping and leaving waste in a private gateway.

Fly-tipped waste

The vehicle was traced back to Claude Kieran Baylis Carty at a Great Missenden address.

Baylis Carty was invited for an interview with council enforcement officers but refused to attend.

In court, magistrates fined Baylis Carty £370 and ordered him to pay clean-up and investigation costs of £1,456. A victim surcharge of £34 was also levied – making a total of £1,810 to pay.

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for climate change and environment at Bucks Council, said: "Our surveillance cameras have eyes everywhere, so that should be a warning to any would-be fly-tippers.

"We are also lucky to have the support of the vast majority of our residents who don’t want to see their local area blighted by this terrible eyesore. There is simply no excuse for fly-tipping.”