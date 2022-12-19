Flowers and thanks from Ukrainian guests in Buckingham as welcome committee chair bows out

Ukrainian guests in Buckingham were treated to a Christmas party at the Swan Pool & Leisure Centre.

The party was the last monthly meet-up for Ukrainians staying in Buckingham to be arranged by Heidi Young, former chair of the Support for Ukraine Committee, before standing down as the committee was disbanded.

Guests enjoyed a Christmas buffet, face painting, party games and a visit from Father Christmas, and everyone left with a bag of gifts to go under their tree for Christmas Day.

Heidi Young, left, with Santa and a Ukrainian guest

The event, on Sunday, December 11, was also a chance for Ukrainian guests, committee members and the town mayor to thank Heidi for the pivotal role she has played in welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Buckingham – starting with a bag of essentials for each guest when they arrived, followed by support with navigating the complexities of settling in Buckingham and finding jobs.

Guests surprised Heidi with gifts of flowers and a beauty treatment voucher, and Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley made a thank you speech.

Former committee secretary Paula Seddon said: “Heidi has worked tirelessly for the group, ensuring that the Ukrainians who have come to Buckingham have been made to feel as comfortable as possible.

“Even though the committee has been brought to a close, Heidi continued to support the group, by organising a Christmas party and wrapping presents for the children.

Santa makes an appearance at the Christmas party for Ukrainian guests

"She is a wonderfully warm person who has given up her own personal time and that of her family to support the Ukrainian guests as they arrived and during their stay in Buckingham.

“She has done all of this, for no personal gain. I know that many people will be forever grateful for the kindness she has shown and will likely consider her a friend for many years to come.”

The party was supported by local groups and individuals, with the Swan Pool & Leisure Centre donating the venue and Buckingham Inner Wheel, Buckingham WI and Lorna Joy providing the food. Santa’s visit was courtesy of Buckingham Rotary Club, face painting was by Sarah Henderson, games were organised by Joanna and Rob Ford and Genny and Michael Cook, and presents were donated by Buckingham Table, Buckingham Rotary Club, the Masons and other individuals.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley with Santa

A heartfelt note to Heidi from a Ukrainian guest

