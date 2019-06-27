Florence Nightingale Hospice start Sunday openings at two shops in Aylesbury Vale

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is starting Sunday openings at two of its shops next month.

The Sunday openings will come in the stores at Wendover High Street and the furniture showroom on Chamberlain Road in Aylesbury.

Library image of a Florence Nightingale Hospice shop

The hospice's head of retail Lily Caswell said: "We are excited to launch Sunday openings at our shops – we hope that this will help more customers to shop or donate to us who don’t always get the time to shop in more traditional opening hours."

Both shops will be open from 10am until 4pm every Sunday from July 6 onwards for shoppers to browse and make donations.

All profits from sales in the company's shops goes directly to the hospice charity, funding palliative care and hospice services across Bucks and beyond.