Flood alerts issued for Aylesbury and Buckingham as river levels rise due to heavy rain

Flood alerts have been issued for Aylesbury and Buckingham, following the recent rainy weather.

The Environment Agency constantly monitors rainfall, river levels and sea conditions to forecast the possibility of flooding.

Two flood alerts have been issued for the Aylesbury area. Flooding is possible at Bear Brook and its tributaries, including Wendover and Weston Turville. Residents are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding, and to start acting on any flood plan that is in place.

The River Great Ouse at Buckingham

The second flood alert is for the the River Thame and Chalgrove Brook. River levels have risen and are high on parts of the River Thame. Flooding of low-lying paths, roads and land is expected to continue, especially in the Thame area and between Thame and the confluence with the River Thames. River levels on the Chalgrove Brook do not currently pose a flood risk but remain sensitive to further rainfall. People are advised to stay safe and aware of their local surroundings, be aware of flood water and avoid using low-lying footpaths near watercourses. Property flooding is not currently expected.