Flipping fabulous - Buckingham's popular Pancake Race is back

Buckingham is getting ready for its annual Pancake Day Races next week.

Last year, the favourite family event had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions, and instead Buckingham Town Council ran an online contest with local businesses submitting pancake recipes and photos.

But normal frivolity can resume this year, and the races will be run on the green outside St Peter & St Paul's Church, starting at 11am on Tuesday, February 22.

The Buckingham Pancake Race in 2020

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs Buckingham Town Council's Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “It’s wonderful that we can meet again this year for this community event.

"It brings people together for a truly fun activity where everyone is a winner.

"If you’ve never taken part, please turn up, bring a frying pan and enter."

The long-established event will be opened by the town crier and the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, at 11am.

Some of the winners at the 2020 races

There are children's categories for ages five and under, six to 11 and 12 to 16, plus adult categories for teams and individuals.

Prizes will be awarded by the mayor to the winner of each class.

Entry is free and there's no need to register in advance - just turn up on the day.

But remember to bring your own frying pan, apron and headscarf in order to take part.

Councillor Stuchbury added: "Events such as the pancake race are only possible through the commitment of officers and councillors, who continue to seek to support our community through such community events.”