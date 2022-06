The Direct Pizza Company, at 25 Hillcrest Way, on Buckingham Industrial Estate was awarded five stars by the Food Standards Agency’s national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme on May 27.

The Rose & Crown pub, on The Green, in Wingrave, also received five stars.

The Wimpy at 1-2 Hale Leys, in Aylesbury, was awarded a single star on April 27.

