Five people have been arrested after a man in his twenties died following a crash on the M40 near to Beaconsfield services in the early hours of Saturday July 12.

The fatal collision happened at junction two northbound at just before 1.15am when a black Volkswagen golf collided with a blue Mercedes AMG C250.

The driver of the golf, a man in his twenties, died at the scene, while his passenger, also a male aged in his twenties, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In the early hours of the morning, Trad Almaghrabi, 23, from Harlington Road in Uxbridge was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Almaghrabi is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on July 14.

As part of their investigations police also arrested a 22-year-old woman from Beaconsfield and a 21-year-old woman from Northolt in Ealing on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A 26-year-old man from Beaconsfield was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified drug above a specified limit.

All three have been released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man from Farnham Royal who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and possessing a knife blade in a public place has been bailed in relation to the driving offences but charged in relation to possession of a knife blade.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on July 14.

Police have described the investigation as complex and have urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances on social media, as they continue to support the next of kin of the man who died.

Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts from Thames Valley Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this tragic collision and have now made five arrests in total.

“This is a complex investigation following a fatality. I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances or share footage on social media. Please pass any information to the investigation team.

“I would again urge anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the Mercedes in the moments leading up to the collision, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250349522.”