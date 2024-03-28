Fitness equipment upgrades coming to local leisure centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The partnership will be upgrading the gym spaces at both Aqua Vale and Swan Pool, introducing brand new Life Fitness equipment into each centre. The workout studios at these facilities will also be receiving an upgrade.

Later in the year, Evreham Leisure Centre and Beacon Sports Centre & Theatre will have their gym offerings refreshed with Life Fitness kit added into each facility. These improvements are expected to have been completed by early August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the centres, including opening times over the Easter period and details of MLCT’s free app, My MORE, an FAQ page has been created for customers:

Swan Pool Gym

James Ewart, Contract Manager for MLCT said:

“MLCT has been given an exciting opportunity in Buckinghamshire, and we’ll be going all out to support the people of this community, offering high quality wellbeing and fitness services in well maintained, clean and welcoming leisure centres.

“The gyms at Aqua Vale and Swan Pool will be closed for a brief period, while we install the new equipment. We appreciate our customers’ patience during these closures, but feel confident they’ll love what they see when the new equipment is in place.

Jamie Townsend, National Health and Fitness Manager for Serco Leisure said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited about the refurbs coming to Aqua Vale and Swan Pool, as both will benefit from a range of exciting new cardio equipment from Life Fitness’ SE4 range, which include massive 24 inch screens. For customers who like to lift, we’ll be extending the free weights areas for both gyms.”

MLCT also runs Little Marlow Running Track, which recently had a brand-new running surface installed.

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said:

“It is great to see our new partnership with MLCT and Serco Leisure having such a positive impact already. We are delighted that residents who are members of these gyms will be able to benefit from these exciting upgrades and we hope that the enhanced facilities will attract many new members.”