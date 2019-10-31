First residents move into new Aylesbury town centre retirement flats

The first new flat owners have moved into the new retirement development in Aylesbury town centre.

Many of us will have seen the Oscar Lodge flats take shape on Cambridge Street as we walked into town, and now that works have been completed is is time for the first residents to move in.

The first residents have moved in to Oscar Lodge

Among the new residents are Anthony and Wendy Brittain, who moved with family in mind.

Wendy said: “We relocated to be near our daughter and her family.

“We’d been pondering a move for a few years but it was our daughter who made it happen when she saw Oscar Lodge being built. She’s pleased to have us nearby, and we’re pleased to have made the move now, while we can make the most of it. It couldn’t be better!”

Anthony added: “There are plenty of opportunities to socialise and keep ourselves busy. We do tai chi on Mondays, we have film nights in the Owners’ Lounge, and afternoons on the roof terrace when the weather’s nice.”

Kathleen Forrow is another new resident who is looking forward to having a social life at the complex.

She said: “We love it here.

"We have nice get-togethers in the Owners’ Lounge all the time – including for my birthday recently. It’s the perfect space to host a party and a great way to entertain and get to know each other. Jackie our Lodge Manager is good at thinking up ways for us to meet up and have fun together.

“I’ve never once thought ‘Did I do the right thing moving here?’ It’s wonderful, everyone is so friendly and welcoming, and we’re free to do what we enjoy. And I’m pleased to say my little dog Jane likes it here too!”

For Chrissy Saunders life at Oscar Lodge feels like a holiday. “I was the very first to move in,” she says. “I was here for three days and then the rest of my new neighbours all started to join me. It’s great! I’ve been here two months and I still feel like I’m on holiday.”

For more information on Oscar Lodge, call 01296 768 902 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk