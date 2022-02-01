First pictures from new care home being built in Buckingham town centre, as MP visits

Buckingham MP Greg Smith visited the new Clarendon House care home in Buckingham town centre, which is due to open in April.

The 61-room home at Cornwall's Meadow, currently being built by Crown Care, will offer residential, nursing, dementia and respite care.

Greg Smith said: "I was pleased to be invited to visit Clarendon House care home, and meet home manager Theresa Whitford and business administrator Karen Elder.

Greg Smith MP and councillor Warren Whyte with home manager Theresa Whitford and business administrator Karen Elder

"The home is currently in the final stages of being fitted out and external works are in progress.

"I was shown a variety of facilities that should create an excellent home for many new residents.

"The benefits of the location being near to so many local facilities such as the library, shops and post office will be very useful.

"I was encouraged to hear that the management has plans to help the home and residents to become an integral part of the local community."

Looking over the plans

And he added: "I am very aware that this proposal was not universally welcomed during the planning stages, and I sought reassurances that they were implementing the required flood alleviation systems, and that they will be providing their own car park for staff and visitors."