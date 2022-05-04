First look: Buckingham’s canal heritage captured in restored Grand Junction pub

The Grand Junction was originally built in the early 1800s alongside the Buckingham Wharf, the terminus for the Buckingham Arm of what was then called the Grand Junction Canal.

Now owned by award-winning pub company The Oakman Group, the venue previously known as ‘13’ has reverted to its original name.

The Grand Junction’s new interior highlights its historical connections with the canal systems of Georgian England.

The redesigned bar area offers plenty of seating wrapped around the long bar and a cosy fireside alcove.

Steps lead down to a spacious restaurant seating 90.

There is also a private dining room and, across the far wall, The Oakman Group’s hallmark theatre-style kitchen, where head chef, Tom Oxley and his team prepare each dish.

Outside is a Mediterranean-inspired courtyard garden with a large gazebo and large container plants.

Clues abound to the history, customs and traditions of the Grand Union Canal – including lacquered paintwork, hand-painted signwriting, creative lighting and wall art – and even the floor tiles in the restaurant replicate the contours of the former canal.

After the first day’s trading, general manager Stevie Watts said: “What a buzz today has been.

"The first few days after you get a building back from the fitters and designers and start laying the tables and sorting out the kitchen equipment, you’re constantly on edge.

"But I have to say, the whole team has been brilliant and everything has worked smoothly.

"Tom, our head chef, and his team, have produced beautiful dishes from our Mediterranean-style menu, the bar has been busy, and we have received a stream of compliments all day both at the pub and online.

"It’s even been warm enough for people to appreciate our garden.”

Head chef Tom Oxley said: “We had some lovely comments about the service, and the presentation and quality of our dishes.”

