Firefighters help woman from vehicle after crash in Aylesbury
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene of the collision in Bedgrove last night
By Hannah Richardson
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters helped a woman from her vehicle, after a two-vehicle crash in Aylesbury yesterday.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called out at 7.10pm on Monday, November 28, to the crash in Bedgrove, at the Jansel Square junction with Brentwood Way.
A fire engine and crew from Aylesbury attended, and assisted a woman from her vehicle.
Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were notified.