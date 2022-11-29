News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Firefighters help woman from vehicle after crash in Aylesbury

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene of the collision in Bedgrove last night

By Hannah Richardson
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters helped a woman from her vehicle, after a two-vehicle crash in Aylesbury yesterday.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called out at 7.10pm on Monday, November 28, to the crash in Bedgrove, at the Jansel Square junction with Brentwood Way.

A fire engine and crew from Aylesbury attended, and assisted a woman from her vehicle.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Most Popular

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were notified.

AylesburyThames Valley PoliceSouth Central Ambulance Service