Firefighters extinguish living room blaze in Aylesbury flat

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire causing havoc in the living room area of a flat in Aylesbury on Friday afternoon (18 March).

At around 1:35pm on Friday, the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a blazing living room in an apartment in Brompton Crescent.

Three fire engines and crews were sent to the scene.

Three fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze

Using a hose reel jet the firefighters were able to quash the blaze, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were also used during the operation.