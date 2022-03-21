Firefighters extinguish living room blaze in Aylesbury flat
Three fire engines were sent to the scene
By James Lowson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:10 pm
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire causing havoc in the living room area of a flat in Aylesbury on Friday afternoon (18 March).
At around 1:35pm on Friday, the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a blazing living room in an apartment in Brompton Crescent.
Three fire engines and crews were sent to the scene.
Using a hose reel jet the firefighters were able to quash the blaze, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were also used during the operation.
Thames Valley Police were also in attendance making the area safe.