Firefighters called to to rescue toddler locked in a vehicle in Winslow
The firefighters were able to release the 18-month-old
Buckingham firefighters were called out after a toddler got locked in a vehicle in Winslow.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called to the incident at 8.25am today, Monday January 9.
Advertisement
An 18-month-old had become locked in a vehicle in Sheep Street, Winslow. A fire engine and crew from Buckingham attended.
The firefighters were able to release the child, who was uninjured, with no damage to the vehicle.
On Friday, January 6, firefighters from Buckingham and West Ashland were called to a chimney fire in Great Horwood.
Advertisement
The fire service was called at 9.42am to a fire in the chimney of a semi-detached property in Willow Road. Smoke was issuing from the chimney on their arrival.
The firefighters used a turntable ladder, a hose reel jet, chimney gear and a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze, and returned for a re-inspection later in the day to ensure the property was safe.