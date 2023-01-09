Firefighters called to to rescue toddler locked in a vehicle in Winslow

Buckingham firefighters were called out after a toddler got locked in a vehicle in Winslow.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called to the incident at 8.25am today, Monday January 9.

An 18-month-old had become locked in a vehicle in Sheep Street, Winslow. A fire engine and crew from Buckingham attended.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The firefighters were able to release the child, who was uninjured, with no damage to the vehicle.

On Friday, January 6, firefighters from Buckingham and West Ashland were called to a chimney fire in Great Horwood.

The fire service was called at 9.42am to a fire in the chimney of a semi-detached property in Willow Road. Smoke was issuing from the chimney on their arrival.