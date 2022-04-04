Firefighters called to car blaze near Buckingham
Firefighters from Buckingham were called out to a car fire in a nearby village.
By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:54 pm
A fire crew from Buckingham attended the fire in a car engine compartment in Oakhaven Park, Radclive Road, Gawcott, at around 7.40am on Friday, April 1.
The fire was out before they arrived.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel.
Bucks Fire & Rescue is recruiting for people to join as on-call Firefighters.
For more information about the role, visit the Bucks Fire & Rescue website.