Firearms officers from Thames Valley Police called to 534 operations incidents last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firearms officers responded to hundreds of incidents in Thames Valley last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While police officers do not routinely carry guns in the UK, forces may use specially-trained firearms officers in response to some crimes.

The Gun Control Network said the low rates of police firearm discharge are "very welcome".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures from the Home Office show Thames Valley Police deployed officers in 534 operations in the year to March, up from 518 the year before.

While police officers do not routinely carry guns, forces may use specially-trained firearms officers in response to some crimes.

Officers have been called to 2,146 incidents in the past five years.

There was a 4 per cent drop in the number of operations across England and Wales – from 18,400 in 2022-23 to 17,589 last year.

The Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police – the two largest forces in the country – were responsible for the greatest number of operations, carrying out 19 per cent and 12 per cent of them respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Peter Squires, of the GCN, said the fall in the number of deployments "reflects a welcome fall in the frequency of incidents requiring police armed attendance".

He added: "Following the police shooting of Chris Kaba in September 2022 and the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to charge the officer responsible, there have been rumblings of disquiet among armed officers and a number have resigned their armed authority, further accelerating the decline in numbers of armed officers.

"The extremely low rates of police firearm discharge are very welcome, as are the underlying low rates of gun-enabled crime, necessitating police armed deployments."

Dr Squires said falling rates support the argument that containing the proliferation of firearms, there is less need for armed policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show there were 193 police officers trained to use firearms in Thames Valley a fall on the 219 a year earlier.

Despite this, firearms were "intentionally discharged" at a person just twice in 2023-24, compared to 10 times a year earlier.

The Home Office notes it is the sixth consecutive year that the number of operationally deployable firearms officers has fallen, with 5,861 available across England and Wales. This was down from a peak of 6,621 in 2019.