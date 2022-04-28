Fire reported at derelict football stadium in Aylesbury

Yesterday afternoon (27 April), five by five metres of the discarded football stadium on Buckingham Road was on fire.
At around 1:20pm, three fire engines and crews from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the former home of Aylesbury United, to combat the blaze.
One team from Aylesbury and two crews from nearby Thame raced to the scene.
It was external seating by the stadium that was being damaged by the fire.
firefighters used breaking-in equipment and one hose reel jet to quash the flames.
Thames Valley Police was informed of the incident by the fire service.
