Fire reported at derelict football stadium in Aylesbury

Emergency responders rushed out to the abandoned derelict football stadium in Aylesbury to quash burning seats by the venue.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:20 pm

Yesterday afternoon (27 April), five by five metres of the discarded football stadium on Buckingham Road was on fire.

At around 1:20pm, three fire engines and crews from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the former home of Aylesbury United, to combat the blaze.

One team from Aylesbury and two crews from nearby Thame raced to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Aylesbury football ground in 2019

It was external seating by the stadium that was being damaged by the fire.

Read More

Read More
Plans submitted to demolish Aylesbury United's former stadium to create new hous...

firefighters used breaking-in equipment and one hose reel jet to quash the flames.

Thames Valley Police was informed of the incident by the fire service.

At The Bucks Herald/ we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

FireAylesburyThameThames Valley Police