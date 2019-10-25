Fingers crossed! Wendover bypass resurfacing works near completion

The project has been dogged by bad weather, but Bucks County Council is now saying that works to resurface the Wendover Bypass are almost done.

The council says that a spell of dry weather forecast for Sunday (27 October) should allow contractors to continue resurfacing work on the A413 Wendover Bypass.

This means that the road will close at 6am on Sunday and reopen on Monday at 6am. Contractors aim to complete the remaining 1.2 mile strip of very low noise surface material along the northbound (towards Aylesbury) carriageway of the bypass.

The road will also close overnight from 7pm to 6am on Monday/Tuesday and Tuesday/Wednesday, for white-line painting, installation of reflective studs, and moving equipment off-site, weather permitting.

Recent wet weather has severely affected work during overnight closures, but overnight rain held off on Thursday/Friday enabling a 1.2 mile strip of very low noise surface material to be completed along the southbound (towards Amersham) carriageway of the bypass.

However, there was a delay in reopening the bypass on Friday morning while contractors tested the new surface and adjusted the road layout to enable traffic to run safely in the narrow lanes either side of the new surfacing joint along the centre of the carriageway.

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council deputy leader and transport cabinet member, said that he is hopeful the works will go ahead as planned, and apologised for the delays.

He said: "I'm very sorry the bypass didn't open at 6am as planned, and I apologise for the inconvenience.

"Our top priority is the safety of drivers and those working on the site, and our contractors' team worked flat out to get things finished, but in the end we can't rush safety checks without the risk of something horrible going wrong, and no one wants that!

"This is the first time we've laid very low noise surfacing in the county, and the weather hasn't been kind to us. It's a new experience for us as well as for Wendover residents, and we're all looking forward to completing the specialist surfacing that they overwhelmingly chose."