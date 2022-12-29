Find out which favourite Christmas song topped the poll for radio listeners in Buckingham

What is Buckingham’s favourite Christmas song? Is it Slade, Status Quo or Shakin Stevens?

The answer is none of the above - Buckingham’s favourite Christmas song, as voted for by local radio listeners, is Fairytale of New York by the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.

The poll was conducted by 3Bs Radio, the new community radio station for Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester that launched in October.

3Bs Radio presenters in the studio

In second place was I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day by Wizzard and Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody came third.

Hundreds of listeners logged on for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day to hear the top 25 Christmas songs as voted for by local residents. A carol service by Royal Latin School pupils also proved a popular choice.

Presenter John Shaw, who compiled the chart and played it on a special Christmas show, said: “It wasn’t too surprising to see The Pogues at Number 1. We thought it could be Slade, which came in at Number 3. Even though Fairytale of New York is a much more recent Christmas song, it has obviously won over a lot of fans.

“Wizzard was another contender for Number 1, and took a very reasonable position at Number 3. The first time you hear that each year, you can feel Christmas is on the way.

“We are really grateful to listeners in Buckingham and Winslow, Brackley and the surrounding area for voting. It has sparked a lot of debate, as everyone has a different view on what is the best Christmas song.”

John added: “We have some new shows, so do keep listening to 3Bs Radio. We have shows for every genre of music as well as presenters who play a range of styles.

"As we are the community radio station for Buckingham, Brackley and Bicester, we would love to hear from any local people who would like to do a show. Do get in touch.”

Top 25 Christmas Songs

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day - Wizzard

Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens

All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

Driving Home for Christmas - Chris Rea

Last Christmas - Wham!

Stop The Calvalry - Jona Lewie

It's Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas - Michael Buble

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Frank Sinatra

One More Sleep - Leona Lewis

A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris De Burgh

Mistletoe and Wine - Cliff Richard

Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) - The Darkness

Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano

Step into Christmas - Elton John

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) - John Lennon

"They Should All Be Banned" (You're a Mean One, Mr Grinch)

It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Bing Crosby

Underneath the Tree - Kelly Clarkson

What Christmas Means to Me - Stevie Wonder

Must Be Santa - Bob Dylan

Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord - Boney M

I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake

