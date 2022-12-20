Find out which Aylesbury Vale pharmacies are open over Christmas bank holidays
We’ve compiled a list of the planned pharmacy openings over the festive period but opening hours vary – and do check before visiting as the details could change
With so many winter illnesses around, there’s a chance you may need to get to a pharmacy over the Christmas and New Year holidays to buy cough and cold remedies or get a prescription.
You can find out which pharmacies are open on the bank holidays in Aylesbury Vale by checking the NHS website.
Pharmacies listed as opening on Christmas Day itself include Tesco Pharmacy in Amersham, Lansdales Pharmacy in Whitehill Surgery, Aylesbury, and Boots Pharmacy in Buckingham.
Pharmacies listed as opening on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) include Boots Pharmacy and Consult Pharmacy in Aylesbury and Jardines Pharmacy in Market Hill, Buckingham.
Pharmacies listed as opening on Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 27, include Boots Pharmacy in Amersham, Boots Pharmacy, Consult Pharmacy and Morrisons Pharmacy in Aylesbury and Tesco Pharmacy in Buckingham.
Pharmacies listed as opening on New Year’s Day include Boots Pharmacy and Collins & Jervie in Amersham, Consult Pharmacy in Aylesbury and Tesco Pharmacy in Buckingham.
Pharmacies listed as opening on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2, include Boots Pharmacy in Amersham, Boots Pharmacy, Consult Pharmacy and Morrisons Pharmacy in Aylesbury and Jardines Pharmacy in Meadow Walk, Buckingham.
These details are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change. Opening times also vary and you are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to ensure they are open and have the medication you need.
It's always a good idea to be prepared for winter illnesses, so the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board has suggested some useful items to add to your home medicine cabinet:
Paracetamol and aspirin, and equivalent syrups (such as Calpol) for children
Mild laxatives to relieve constipation
Rehydration mixtures for diarrhoea or vomiting
Indigestion remedies
Tweezers and sharp scissors to remove splinters or cut bandages
A thermometer to check for fever
A range of bandages, plasters, non-absorbent cotton wool, elastic bandages and dressings for minor cuts, sprains and bruises.
For more information about self-care and NHS services, visit www.nhs.uk