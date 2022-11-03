Find out how to protect your home from flooding at drop-in event in Buckingham

With the rainy season now upon us, Buckingham residents can get information about how to protect their homes and properties from flooding at a Flood Resilence event in Buckingham.

Anyone concerned about flooding is welcome to attend this second Flood Resilience event hosted by the Buckingham and Villages Community Board.

The drop-in event takes place in the Buckingham Library car park, in Verney Close, from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday, November 15.

Buckingham skate park underwater in 2020

Members of the public will be able to find out how to keep their homes and properties as safe as possible from flooding and what to do in the case of a flood.

There will be demonstrations of flood resilience equipment and the chance to ask experts any questions you might have on how to become more resilient, either as a community or as an individual homeowner.

Partners attending the event will include the Environment Agency, Buckingham Town Council, Bucks Council’s Strategic Flooding Team, Resilience Team and Community Engagement Team and flood resilience consultants.

Flooding in Well Street in 2020

Two years ago, Buckingham experienced 'the worst flooding in years' after the area was battered by heavy rainfall two days before Christmas 2020. Anglian Water even advised residents not to flush their toilets the following day, as the saturated ground was overwhelming the sewer network.